Justice Files: Who killed Joe Salas?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Joe Salas said goodbye to his wife one day in June.

She took the train to go home and he decided to walk. It was the last time his family would see him alive.

“I was with my dad June 8th,” said his son Izaiah Salas. “We went fishing up City Creek Canyon and it was one of my best memorial moments I have had in my life.”

And it was special for his son because the next day, Joe Salas was dead. Someone murdered him along the Jordan River.

“My dad was stabbed multiple times,” the younger Salas said. “They don’t know where my dad was exactly placed. They only have where they found him.

He’s last seen on North Temple, near the state fair park when he went for a walk along the Jordan River trail.

His body was found in the water about a half-mile from North Temple. It’s uncertain how long he’d been in the water.

Eight months have passed and Salt Lake City police have yet to make an arrest.

“I know my dad had a red backpack on,” he said. “I didn’t know he even had a red backpack.”

Jason Jensen, a private investigator is helping the family.

“He had on a red back,” said Jensen. “Now I won’t divulge what was inside but the stuff he had inside was very valuable.”

Jensen said he did not want to interfere with the police investigation as the main reason why he wouldn’t say what was in the backpack. But he said it would be something the killer would know.

He also said the red backpack was missing when Salas’ body was found floating in the river. Finding it may help solve Salas’ murder.

“It could be somebody that is aware of the backpack or somebody that he showed the backpack or aware of its contents,” Jensen said. “We want somebody who knows of that backpack to come forward and help us build a timeline as to who he talked to.”

Jensen said it’s also possible the homeless who frequent that area of the Jordan River trail may have come across it. He also said DNA samples have been delivered to a forensics lab for identification.

But for now, Salas’ family can only wait for that someone to step out and help solve their father’s murder.

He never imagined that last day fishing with his father would be their last together.

“I didn’t think it would be our last moment, laughing, fishing,” he said. “But I’m glad it happened that way and I’m glad I was able to have a last moment with him.

Anyone with information us urged to contact the Salt Lake City police. Jason Jensen can be reached through his web page or Facebook.