What’s the deal with the tree on top of the building in Provo?

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOPS JOURNEYS – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) I was recently at a “Topping Out” ceremony at a building in Provo, Utah called Freedom Commons.

“Topping Out” is a construction term that includes a ceremony in which the community get to make their own special mark on a high rise building before hoisting the final steel beam into place.

Collier’s International’s Utah Chairman, Brandon Fugal penned his signature on the beam and invited me to join in. Other dignitaries on hand to make their mark included former Utah Governor Gary Herbert; Provo’s first female Mayor Michelle Kaufusi as well as the owner/investor/developer of the builder “PEG” CEO Cameron Gunter.

I noticed that there was an evergreen tree from Monrovia on the beam. Full disclosure, I’m the guy that designed and planted most of the garden set in the ABC4 Backyard, so I do gravitate towards plants. The question I had is “what is the deal with the tree on the beam?”

Craig Madsen, the President/CEO of J & M Steel Solutions, filled me in. Apparently, adding a tree to the beam raising ceremony goes back many, many years. We are talking Egyptians and in the Norwegian area as well. The story goes that they builders have put evergreen trees on the top of buildings because they had cleared out trees to make room for the construction. As Craig put it; “they had taken the life, the life spirit of those trees to build the building, it was a way to give back.” The tradition continues that the tree should be planted on the building site somewhere. Sounds like a pretty cool tradition to me.

Freedom Commons is the result of a highly collaborative effort between PEG, Provo Redevelopment Agency, Utah County, and Provo City. Construction on the office development portion of Freedom Commons will wrap up in early Spring 2022. As part of their long-term partnership with the city, PEG also developed the adjacent Hyatt Place Hotel and is currently working on the nearby 250 I Street Townhomes.

