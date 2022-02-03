Turning Pollywogs into Trusty Shellbacks on Jessop’s Journeys

(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNEYS) Jessop’s Journeys is about “People, Places & Things you might not know about.” In this episode, I found myself aboard a cruise ship from Miami, Florida to Santiago, Chile.

With a country called Equador, it’s not surprising to find out that the imaginary line that marks the horizontal middle of the Earth, the Equator, is off their borders.

I had heard that sailors have had a special ceremony for people crossing the equator for the first time. The ceremony sounded interesting, but I wasn’t quite sure what I was in store for.

The cruise director for the Oceania Cruise ship, Marina, explained it to me that “anyone that hasn’t crossed the equator is a “pollywog” and once they cross the equator they are a “trusty shellback.” Weird language, but I was up for the challenge.

A group of passengers, including yours truly, were paraded aboard the ship deck with King Neptune’s court. Funny folks followed a script of comedic “charges” for the court. We were all, of course, found guilty and subject to punishment.

The “punishment” was to have various food items cascading on your head. Imagine the food fight scene from Animal House and you get the picture.

I will note that they made sure to tell us before we went out to NOT jump in the pool afterwards. Apparently people have wanted to get the pungent food products off their body and out of their hair in the most rapid method, but ended up clogging the pool and requiring a full water change of said recreational body of water.

It was all a lot of fun “tongue in cheek” moment and I will say it’s something I have now properly checked off my bucket list.

