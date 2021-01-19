Top Three Tips to make your shoes last longer

(JESSOP’S JOURNEYS – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Shoes. They come in all shapes, sizes and colors. How do you make them last longer? I asked an expert, Randy Parker , owner of Ray’s Shoe Repair for his top three tips to make shoes last longer.

TIP #1 – Don’t wear the same pair of shoes two days in a row.

TIP #2 – After you’ve worn a pair of shoes don’t just shove them in a box, let them breathe. If you have cowboy boots, Randy suggests putting them on their sides to help airflow.

TIP #3 – Shine your shoes regularly. Your Mom was right, things last longer if you clean them. Brush dirt off your shoes and then apply a thin coat of polish and brush them to a shine.

I admit, I take my shoes to Randy to get polished because he’s got the cool equipment – and we get to chat while he does his thing.

