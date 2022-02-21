Tomorrow is 2’s Day – 2/22/22 – Full day of Jessop’s Journeys from Provo

(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNEYS) It’s my honor to share powerful, positive and inspirational stories. I especially like to highlight people, places and things you might not know about.

Here’s something special. Tomorrow is Tuesday. Well that’s not big news, but tomorrow really is Tuesday day as in “2’s Day” Two / twenty-two/ twenty-two. To celebrate I’ll be featuring stories about things you might not know about a place that you probably know – Provo, Utah. or do you?

Every hour starting at 7 a.m. and going to 7 p.m. you just might learn something new. Tune in to ABC4, CW30 and Me TV every hour to see a different story. Here are a couple sneak peaks:

I’ll be visiting with all kinds of interesting people including the first female mayor of Provo, Mayor Michelle Kaufusi.

Colby Bauer turned the idea of a rubber band from around a stalk of broccoli to be a thriving multi-million-dollar Provo-based business called Thread Wallets.

I love to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit… and one of the best ways to celebrate is at a great restaurant. Any guesses how many different restaurants there are in downtown Provo? Enough that they have an eatery map to guide you through all the choices.

Tune in tomorrow TUESDAY for a full day of broadcasting from Provo on Jessop’s Journeys.

There are more than 20,000 incorporated communities in America. While many are prospering, others are struggling. Provo City is setting the city standard, not just locally, but nationally, as shown by its being named the nation’s 2001’s Best-Run City.

So what is the secret sauce that Provo City has discovered that has earned them the moniker “Central Business District of Utah County?”

City leaders call it “The Provo Advantage.” What don’t you know about Provo? You can sign up for a monthly email at ProvoConnect.com to find out.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that "stories have power". Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories "help us understand each other."

You don't have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

With another entry into Jessop's Journeys, "People, Places and Things You might not know about," I'm Doug Jessop.

