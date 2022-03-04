(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNEYS) You are seated in a cage with a set of lights just in front of you. Right behind your back is an engine that churns out two-thousand (not hundred, thousands) horsepower. The light turns green and you direct your car down a quarter mile track. The entire drive takes less than seven seconds.

This drag strip rail car is just one example of unique vehicles you will see this weekend at the AutoRama being held at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

Dan is the owner and driver of the car named “The American”. He told me about the excitement of going over two hundred miles per hour in less time than a rodeo rider hangs onto a bull. It was interesting to note that you hit 2 “G’s” on the start of the ride, but the G-force can nearly double when the double parachutes deploy and you hit the brakes at the end of the ride.

Discount tickets are available at O’Reillys Auto Parts. The event is being held Friday March 4th from 3-9 p.m. , Saturday March 5th from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday March 6th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

With another entry into Jessop’s Journeys, “People, Places and Things you might not know about” I’m Doug Jessop.

Doug Jessop For Doug Jessop, it all started with a cassette recorder he got for Christmas when he was 12 years old growing up in Southern California. Doug interviewed relatives, friends and anyone else that might have a good story. You can follow Doug at www.DougJessop.com , on YouTube.com/DougJessop , and @DougJessopNews on Facebook Instagram and Twitter

This story contains sponsored content.