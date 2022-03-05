(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNEYS) The universal symbol for autism is a puzzle piece. Cheyenne Stevens has taken that symbol to new heights with her customized Ford Mustang on exhibit this weekend at the Autorama car show.

Cheyenne’s car “Cookie Monster” is just one example of unique vehicles you will see this weekend at the AutoRama being held at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

When you take a closer look at “Cookie Monster” you will notice a huge number of those “puzzle pieces” on the car. Cheyenne explained that her favorite part is the hidden puzzle pieces. Instead of the standard “Autism Awareness”, Cheyenne is promoting “Autism Acceptance”. She explained that the hidden puzzle pieces are like the parts of a person dealing with autism that you might not know or recognize. The takeaway – don’t judge people automatically , get to know them .

Discount tickets are available at O’Reillys Auto Parts. The event is being held Friday March 4th from 3-9 p.m. , Saturday March 5th from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday March 6th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

With another entry into Jessop’s Journeys, “People, Places and Things you might not know about” I’m Doug Jessop.

