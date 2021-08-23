Take a ride in a musical time machine on Jessop’s Journeys

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNEYS – ABC4 NEWS – PRESTON, ID) I had the opportunity to travel in a time machine recently. The year was 1978.

Grease, Saturday Night Fever and Close Encounters of the Third Kind were playing in theaters. Gas cost sixty-three cents per gallon. Jimmy Carter was President of the United States.

In Preston, Idaho a group of high school kids got together to create a band called “Ace. Members of the band were David Cole on Guitar; Forrest Fackrell played Keyboards. Ken Earley grooved with Bass Guitar. Eric Parkinson rocked the Drums and David Krantz belted out the Vocals.

They even recorded their own song, “Doing the best that we can” on this nifty thing called vinyl in 1978. They got a Salt Lake Radio powerhouse, KRSP, to play the song. It didn’t hurt that one of the station DJ’s, Scott Thomas, was from Preston.

Fast forward to 2021. It was a blast to see the band reunite on a rainy Saturday night at the Preston Fairgrounds. Let’s face it, most guys have added a few pounds and lost some hair, but they didn’t miss a beat performing twenty-two songs from the 1970’s during the concert. Drummer Eric Parkinson said, “It was great to get back together and perform in our hometown.”

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

