(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNEYS) Imagine building a car from scratch. This roadster is just one example of a number of passion projects you will see this weekend at the AutoRama being held at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

Dennis gave me a tour of his roadster and told me that every single part that could safely be taken off and put back again was plated in brass. Whey I asked him why brass, he smiled and said “because nobody else has.”

Discount tickets are available at O’Reillys Auto Parts. The event is being held Friday March 4th from 3-9 p.m. , Saturday March 5th from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday March 6th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

With another entry into Jessop’s Journeys, “People, Places and Things you might not know about” I’m Doug Jessop.

