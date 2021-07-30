Registered Nurse, Mary Fountaine, talks about tattoo removal

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNEYS – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Mary Fountaine is a registered nurse who loves the adrenaline rush of the emergency room and the intensive care unit. She also really likes taking care of people.

In this episode of Jessop’s Journal, Mary and I talked about everything from how it has been to working as a nurse during COVID to a tattoo that she got when she got back from a vacation in Hawaii.

Her favorite tattoo is a dolphin tattoo that she got with a close friend, who also is a nurse.

Life is full of comparisons, so if the dolphin is her favorite tattoo, which is her least favorite tattoo? Her answer was “the one on my chest.” Come to find out that the story behind that tattoo was a combination of supporting a friend and as she put it “a bit of rebellion.” Mary liked the beautiful Hawaiian flowers, but not where the tattoo was.

As a nurse she knows how the body works more than most. She did some research and determined what method of removal she did NOT want. You’ll have to watch the full interview to get more information on her observations.

Mary found a company that has a patented way to “get the ink out” called Tatt2Away. The technology uses a series of what could be described as a grid of “polka dots” to create colorful scabs that remove the ink from the body leaving you with what the company calls “new skin.” You can get more information at their website www.Tatt2Away.com

Consider this your personal invitation to watch this entire episode of Jessop’s Journeys and share it with someone that might be considering tattoo removal.

Everyone has a story.

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

With another entry into Jessop's Journeys, I'm Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

The story contains sponsored content.