Provo is home to Local, State and National Government

(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNEYS) In this Jessop’s Journeys I had the opportunity to visit with Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. It’s kind of obvious that we were going to talk about government. The venue of our visit was the top of new City Hall. There was a nearly 360 degree view with a lot of familiar landmarks. Mayor Kaufusi said one of her biggest goals is to plan what Provo will look like thirty years down the road.

To go along with the theme of “people, places and things you might not know about”, it was interesting to note that a number of buildings were unfamiliar. Did you know that Provo is a center for not only local government, but state and national government as well?

Local government, new 200,000 square feel City Hall,

Nationally recognized Parks & Recreation Department & new 100ac sports complex planned

Utah County government administration headquarters

Utah County Health Dept. headquarters

Utah State government Regional Center, 4 th District Courthouse

District Courthouse BLM Region 7 Headquarters, other regional federal offices

There are more than 20,000 incorporated communities in America. While many are prospering, others are struggling. Provo City is setting the city standard, not just locally, but nationally, as shown by its being named the nation’s 2001’s Best-Run City.

So what is the secret sauce that Provo City has discovered that has earned them the moniker “Central Business District of Utah County?”

City leaders call it “The Provo Advantage.” What don’t you know about Provo? You can sign up for a monthly email at ProvoConnect.com to find out.

