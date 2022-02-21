Provo is an education center. BYU’s Keith Vorkink on Jessop’s Journeys

(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNEYS) It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that Provo is a center of education. With that said, I’m pretty sure you could get the education to become a rocket scientist at either BYU or UVU.

What you might not know is that BYU is leading by example in the world of sustainability. What is sustainability? Keith Vorkink, Advancement VP at BYU, explained it as taking stewardship of valuable resources. One of the most valuable resources here in Utah is water. BYU has been able to reduce the amount of water they use tremendously. They have also developed partnerships with local farmers to provide a significant amount of food served to students.

Jessop’s Journeys is all about telling stories about “people, places and things you might not know.” When is comes to education in Provo here are some fun factoids when it comes to education:

BYU 35,000 students, 7500 graduates annually

UVU 41,000 students, largest university in Utah, 8000 graduates annually, 80% of graduates are living and working in Utah after 10 years

BYU #1 College Worth the Cost (Wall Street Journal)

BYU #1 Best Trained Business Graduates (Bloomberg Businessweek)

BYU #2 Undergraduate Accounting Program (US News & World Report)

Quality employees flow from the Provo area

Other colleges in Provo – Rocky Mountain University of Health Professionals, 1200 students; Provo College, 500 students; Mountainland Technical College, 200 students; Noorda Medical College, 200 students

There are more than 20,000 incorporated communities in America. While many are prospering, others are struggling. Provo City is setting the city standard, not just locally, but nationally, as shown by its being named the nation’s 2001’s Best-Run City.

So what is the secret sauce that Provo City has discovered that has earned them the moniker “Central Business District of Utah County?”

City leaders call it “The Provo Advantage.” What don’t you know about Provo? You can sign up for a monthly email at ProvoConnect.com to find out.

+++

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Please consider following me at www.DougJessop.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and at “@dougjessopnews” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

It’s my honor to be able to share, Jessop’s Journal, a 30-minute collection of Powerful, Positive and Inspirational Stories every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on ABC4 to all of Utah along with parts of Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and Arizona. Jessop’s Journal is also available worldwide at JessopsJournal.com.

With another entry into Jessop’s Journeys, “People, Places & Things you might not know about”, I’m Doug Jessop.

Doug Jessop For Doug Jessop, it all started with a cassette recorder he got for Christmas when he was 12 years old growing up in Southern California. Doug interviewed relatives, friends and anyone else that might have a good story. You can follow Doug at www.DougJessop.com , on YouTube.com/DougJessop , and @DougJessopNews on Facebook Instagram and Twitter

This story contains sponsored content.