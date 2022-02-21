Have you ridden the “Slinky” bus in Provo? Mary De La Mare-Shaefer from UTA on Jessop’s Journeys

(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNEYS) “Fast, Frequent and Free”, that’s how Mary De Le Mare-Shaefer, General Manager of UTA describes the ever popular “Slinky Bus” in Provo.

To go along with the theme of “people, places and things you might not know about”, it was interesting to note that the “Slinky Bus” has it’s own lane. For a BYU game one-hundred-fifty people can fit into the articulated bus. Did you know that Provo is the second busiest Frontrunner station in the entire state? Here are some other factoids when it comes to transportation in Provo:

2 nd busiest airport in Utah with 46 flights weekly, 7000 passengers weekly

Provo Airport expansion to be completed in 2022

Increase in flights, passengers, destinations after expansion

busiest Frontrunner Station in the State Provo currently has the only BRT system in the State – UVX – with 7000+ daily ridership

There are more than 20,000 incorporated communities in America. While many are prospering, others are struggling. Provo City is setting the city standard, not just locally, but nationally, as shown by its being named the nation’s 2001’s Best-Run City.

So what is the secret sauce that Provo City has discovered that has earned them the moniker “Central Business District of Utah County?”

City leaders call it “The Provo Advantage.” What don’t you know about Provo? You can sign up for a monthly email at ProvoConnect.com to find out.

