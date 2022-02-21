Did you know Provo is home to worldwide businesses and Utah’s only car manufacturer? As seen on Jessop’s Journeys

(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’ JOURNEYS) Every big business started as a small business at some time. Provo is home to small business entrepreneurs, but did you know that a lot of big name companies call Provo home?

According to Keith Morey with the Provo City Economic Development team, the momentum is “obvious and exciting.” Here’s an interesting factoid; Utah’s only car manufacturer, Vanderhall, just announced that they are going to start making electric vehicles out of their Provo headquarters.

My goal with Jessop’s Journeys is to find “people, places and things you might not know about.” Keith shared the following short list of large companies based in Provo.

Vivint, Nu Skin, Qualtrics, Central Bank, UCCU

Vanderhall (Utah’s only car manufacturer)

Vivint 2000+ Provo based employees

Nu Skin 1600 Provo based employees

Qualtrics 1200+ Provo based employees

BYU 4100 full-time employees

Provo 700 full-time; up to 700 part-time

There are more than 20,000 incorporated communities in America. While many are prospering, others are struggling. Provo City is setting the city standard, not just locally, but nationally, as shown by its being named the nation’s 2001’s Best-Run City.

So what is the secret sauce that Provo City has discovered that has earned them the moniker “Central Business District of Utah County?”

City leaders call it “The Provo Advantage.” What don’t you know about Provo? You can sign up for a monthly email at ProvoConnect.com to find out.

