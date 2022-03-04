(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNEYS) According to Doug Johnson, his “Rat Rod” is a moving piece of art. The hot rod features a Chevy engine, a Dodge chassis and all kinds of fun features as you check out his car. I have to admit, as the guy that wears hats on TV, the skull with the fedora caught my attention.

Johnson is just one of many people that have brought in their automotive beauties to admire in this years “Autorama” at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

Discount tickets are available at O’Reillys Auto Parts. The event is being held Friday March 4th from 3-9 p.m. , Saturday March 5th from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday March 6th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

With another entry into Jessop’s Journeys, “People, Places and Things you might not know about” I’m Doug Jessop.

