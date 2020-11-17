U.S. Army recruiters host virtual career fair

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The U. S. Army recruiting is hosting a virtual career fair on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Organizers say the purpose of the job fair is to educate those interested about full time and part-time careers available in different specialties.

As part of the hiring event, Army recruiters say they will provide information about the benefits of military service, including health insurance, retirement plans, training and education opportunities, and family support programs.

Organizers say the Army offers a wide variety of career options, ranging from traditional combat roles to support positions in logistics, engineering and technology.

Qualified applicants may be eligible for bonuses up to $40,000 or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000, depending on the selected occupation, length of the contract, and timeline for shipping to basic training, according to organizers.

For more information about the Army’s virtual career fair in your area, contact the Salt Lake City Army Recruiting Battalion Public Affairs Office at 801-974-9518 or visit their website.