Journey to Tokyo: Leah Fair

Leah Fair is a former track & field star at Colorado State University. Four years ago, she missed out on qualifying for the Olympics in Rio by 0.2 seconds.

“We should take this time to reset and not look at it as a back-setter,” said Fair. “And then I feel like we’ll be able to move forward.”

For Leah Fair, moving forward has meant moving on: at 90 miles per hour.

“I still have to lace up in spikes. I’m still sprinting. I still use sprint mechanics,” she smiled.

But now she is on ice, training as a skeleton athlete.

It started last summer, when Leah Fair was invited to Colorado Springs as a finalist for ‘The Next Olympic Hopeful,’ a program put on by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

“You can’t be overweight with your sled, or under, and the sled weighs about 80 pounds,” she said.

It is a lot different than running, something Leah Fair says she still does every day.

“It just releases natural endorphins and makes me feel good,” says Fair. “I’m actually in the best shape I’ve ever been in, while during corona.

“Because it’s the only thing I have to do. So, every day, I look forward to going to work out.”