(ABC4 UTAH) As college costs rise and the COVID-19 pandemic has caused people to rethink their jobs and careers throughout the nation, many people are seeking jobs with on-the-job training and career potential that don’t require graduating from a four-year college or university.

Many job seekers might assume all hospital and healthcare jobs require a college degree and that health facilities only hire doctors and nurses. That’s not true.

Intermountain Healthcare has openings for many types of jobs that don’t require a college degree in clinical and non-clinical areas. Some jobs offer help with training before getting hired.

“In the new job economy, Intermountain is thinking creatively and working with education partners to offer job training and education assistance for job applicants and current employees,” said Tiffiny Lipscomb, vice president of human resources at Intermountain Healthcare. “There are some jobs available that don’t require previous experience. Intermountain also increased its minimum wage to $16 an hour. This helps us continue to attract and retain talent for jobs in that pay range.”

“There are also many Intermountain job opportunities that require specific certifications or training that can be completed in short periods, such as within four weeks, 10 months, 16 months, or two years. Some of these jobs have sign-on bonuses,” she added.

A few examples of these jobs include:

Phlebotomists – collect blood from patients for laboratory tests.

Surgical technologists – responsible for instruments during surgery and hand them to surgeons.

Central processing technicians – sterilize, assemble, and distribute medical and surgical equipment for hospitals.

Orderlies – transport patients to operating rooms.

Medical assistants – prepare patients for visits with providers, take vital signs, measure height and weight, administer immunizations and perform basic clinical and clerical duties.

Patient care technicians (CNA) – assist nurses with patient care, changing bed linens, bathing patients, monitoring vital signs, transporting patients, documenting care, and assisting with record-keeping.

Registered nurses and/or Licensed practical nurses – provide care for patients in hospitals and clinics.

Imaging technologists – perform diagnostic imaging for patients, create images for things like x-rays, ultrasounds, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computerized tomography (CT) scans, and also help maintain imaging equipment.

Information and digital technology specialists – provide computer-related support for clinical and non-clinical areas.

Patient service representatives – assist with patient registration and coordination, schedule appointments, work as cashiers, and answer phones, workers in nutrition services, environmental services (housekeeping), and central laundry.

“Employees who work in these types of jobs have opportunity for career advancement whether it be in management within their job scope – or as they see people working in other departments – they may want to further their education and train in a different healthcare career area,” added Lipscomb.

For current Intermountain caregivers who are benefits eligible and work at least 20 hours per week, education assistance is available up-front for numerous online programs at numerous colleges and universities through traditional tuition reimbursement or Intermountain’s Pathway to Education, Advancement, and Knowledge (PEAK) program.

Through the PEAK program, employees can also gift their education benefits to one of their eligible dependents.

*Sponsored Content.