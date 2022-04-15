HIGHLAND, UTAH (ABC4) – American Fork Hospital and Alpine School District have teamed up to bring a high-tech robotic operating room to the classroom.

American Fork Hospital recently launched the Davinci XI robotic-assisted surgical system for minimally invasive surgeries.

Students at Lone Peak High School will get a hands-on demonstration of the robotic system that surgeons use for training. Students will also learn about career opportunities that can involve math, science, robotics and healthcare.

The robotic-assisted system works by allowing the surgeon to guide the instruments through a console via fiber optic cables. The procedure involves smaller cuts, less pain, and shorter recovery time for patients.

The robotic system can be used for multiple types of surgeries from gynecologic, urologic, thoracic, cardiac, and general surgeries.