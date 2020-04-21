Volunteer, make masks and help save lives

Dan Liljenquist from Intermountain Healthcare joined Nicea to talk about ProjectProtect. Many Utahn’s are leading a worldwide effort to ensure that caregivers who are treating COVID-19 patients have the protection they need to be as safe as possible.

ProjectProtect is a collaborative effort between Intermountain Healthcare, University of Utah Health, Latter-day Saint Charities, Utah non-profits, and volunteer sewers across the state to manufacture Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for our frontline caregivers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The collaboration is producing face shields, medical-grade masks, and reusable isolation gowns to provide our dedicated healthcare workers with the protection they deserve.

Each week we will be calling for 10,0000 volunteers to help us and it’s the largest volunteer effort since the 2002 Olympics and the response from the community has been overwhelming. ProjectProtect is hoping to produce five million masks over the next five weeks to hopefully help all of us get through the surge and keep our caregivers safe.

ProjectProtect will buy parts and materials and patterns. If you know how to sew, please volunteer and get a kit so you can help the medical community!

