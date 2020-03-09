Using Connect Care if you think you have COVID-19

Symptoms of Covid-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, with severity ranging from mild to severe illness. In other coronaviruses, common signs of infection include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever, and a general feeling of being unwell.

Currently, if you haven’t traveled to an infected region where there is community spread or been in close contact with someone known to have the virus, your risk is very low. If you are concerned, you can see your doctor or be screened by Intermountain Connect Care. Before you go to the doctor, call ahead and let them know about your travel and symptoms to limit potential exposure to others and avoid spreading the virus, said Kerry Palakanis, Executive Director of Intermountain Healthcare’s Connect Care service.

How can you get screened?

If you are feeling ill, you have several options to be screened

Health Answers: To have questions answered over the phone, you can call 844-501-6600 .

. Primary Care Provider – you can be seen by your primary care doctor, but be sure to call ahead so proper precautions can be taken to prevent exposing others in the office.

Intermountain Connect Care — an app on your smartphone or tablet, using a video chat function to be seen by an Intermountain caregiver. The mobile app and web-based visits use secure, high-quality streaming video. See and speak with a provider 24/7 from home or on the go. To use:

Download the app for free from the iTunes or the Google Play Store Create an account. It takes only a few steps and is done in minutes. Your information is then stored securely for all future online visits. Choose the provider that works best for you.

A typical Connect Care visit is only $59 (or less depending on your insurance).

What is the advantage of using Connect Care?

Using Connect Care is just like seeing a healthcare provider at an urgent care facility like an InstaCare, except you can do it from anywhere, at any time. No appointment is necessary. And your regular Intermountain doctor can see a record of your visit.

How can you protect yourself from coronaviruses?

The best way to protect yourself from contracting coronaviruses is by using the same daily habits that help prevent the spread of many viruses, including the common cold and the flu. To help prevent the spread of disease always:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Wash with soap and warm water for 15 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home when you’re sick (and keep sick children home from school).

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve or elbow, not your hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Connect Care: https://intermountainhealthcare.org/services/urgent-care/connect-care/

What is coronavirus (COVID-19) and how do I prepare? https://intermountainhealthcare.org/blogs/topics/live-well/2020/01/what-is-coronavirus-(covid-19)-and-how-can-i-prepare,-q-,/

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/

