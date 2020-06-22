Primary Children’s Hospital ranked Best Children’s Hospitals in America

Katy Welkie, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital CEO joined Surae Chinn on Good Things Utah to talk about Matthew Hale and the recent recognition the hospital is receiving.

Matthew Hales is from Idaho Falls and was just 9 Years old when a visit to the eye doctor for severe headaches turned into an emergency trip to Primary Children’s Hospital for a Brain Tumor.

Doctors at Primary Children’s were able to fully remove the tumor the size of a small apricot from Matt’s brain. Parents Jen and Jason it was one of the scariest moment of their lives – one they couldn’t have gotten through without an incredibly supportive staff.

The reach of Primary Children’s is massive in terms of Patients and where they come from. The 289-bed facility was judged against some of the largest and most well-funded organizations in the country and came out on top. An honor the hospital says is because of the passion of its people.

“So for us, that’s the aim – the aim is to be ranked in all 10, to be as high as we can be in every subspecialty and give the kind of care our community deserves. So for us, there is no one – there is getting better in everything” ~ Dustin Lipson, Primary Children’s hospital

And speaking of getting better – that’s exactly what Matt has done the last six years. He is now 15, competing in obstacle course racing, and say’s people are surprised when they find out he had a brain tumor. It’s an incredible recovery, his dad attributes to incredible care.

U.S. News & World Report has ranked Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital as one of the nation’s best children’s hospitals in eight specialties — with three specialties moving up into the top 25 in the nation, and one tied for first inpatient outcomes — according to the publication’s new 2020-2021 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings published online today.

Primary Children’s is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a nationally recognized not-for-profit healthcare system based in Utah, and serves as the pediatric specialty teaching hospital for the University of Utah School of Medicine, combining research, training, and excellent care to provide the best health care for children.

The rankings methodology considers clinical outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, efficiency and coordination of care delivery, and compliance with best practices. This year’s rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2021” guidebook and available in bookstores in late September.

Primary Children’s was also ranked in five other pediatric specialties:

Urology (ranked 33 rd )

) Diabetes & Endocrine Disorders (ranked 35 th )

) Nephrology (ranked 43 rd )

) Cardiology and Heart Surgery (ranked 44 th )

) Gastroenterology and GI surgery (ranked 46th)

U.S. News & World Report first introduced the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available. The publication’s rankings also include pulmonology and neonatal care specialties.

Primary Children’s rankings have been highly recognized for the past several years.

