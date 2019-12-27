Intermountain Medical Center

Intermountain Medical Center Header

New study launches on right dose to stop the bleed in children

IMC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Intermountain Primary Children’s) — The University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital are partnering in the nation’s first-ever pediatric clinical trial of a medication to determine it’s effectiveness in stopping the bleeding in children who suffer traumatic injuries.

Tranexamic acid or TXA is a well known and safe drug in the medical field for adults.
It’s been around for decades since the 1960s and it helps prevent the breakdown of clots so you don’t have ongoing bleeding.

  • University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital are jointly participating in the nation’s first-ever pediatric multi-center clinical trial of a medication to determine if it is effective in stopping bleeding in children who experience severe traumatic injuries. 
  • TXA has been used in children with severe injuries at hospitals worldwide, including at Primary Children’s Hospital, and is safe. However, its effectiveness has not been clinically studied in children with severe injuries.  (i.e., How effective is it in children? What is the best dose to give to be most effective?)  
  • Bleeding is a significant issue in severely injured children and can lead to an increased risk of death and disability.
  • The study is funded by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, which is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
  • The study got underway a few weeks ago.
  • Parents or guardians who do not want their children to potentially participate in the research trial can take steps now to opt out by having their name placed on an opt-out list. When a child identified on the opt-out list arrives at a participating hospital, the researchers will know not to enroll that child in the research trial.
  • Under the research trial, severely injured children transported to Primary Children’s emergency department for care, and who meet the study criteria, will be automatically enrolled in the study and given TXA or a placebo, unless they are on the opt-out list.
  • Information about the study, along with surveys to collect opinions about the research, and ways to opt out have been presented at public meetings held throughout the Wasatch Front this year.
  • TIC-TOC is a research trial conducted by the Pediatric Emergency Care Applied Research Network (PECARN). The research trial includes participants at UC Davis, Nationwide, and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
  • Primary Children’s, which is part of the Intermountain Healthcare system, is the pediatric teaching hospital for the University of Utah School of Medicine.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss