Intermountain Healthcare to save nearly $1 million by the end of the year

Utah (ABC4 News) — Monday, officials with Intermountain Healthcare announced a project to save nearly $1 million by the end of the year.

Intermountain says they are able to save money thanks to LED lighting upgrades at all their facilities. The lighting upgrades are one of many sustainability steps the health system is taking in efforts to reduce its environmental footprint and make care more affordable for patients.

These savings come as Intermountain joins more than 100 community, civic, and business leaders as an inaugural signer of the Utah Climate and Clean Air Compact, which focuses on broad initiatives statewide to solve these problems, Intermountain officials added.

“It’s incredible how small changes in efficiency can mean big steps towards a sustainable and resilient future,” said Glen Garrick, sustainability manager for Intermountain Healthcare. “Every dollar we save on energy is money we can focus on the health of our patients.”

Intermountain began upgrading interior and exterior lighting to LEDs three years ago.

“New projections show these upgrades will save more than $952,000 by the end of this year. When retrofits are finished in 2021 those energy savings will top $1 million annually, enough electricity savings alone to power more than 1,470 homes,” as stated in a press release from Intermountain.

Officials say these lighting upgrades are just one of many sustainability projects Intermountain is undertaking.

Intermountain is also exploring ways for some employees to work from home more often. “That is expected to increase after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, since more caregivers have adjusted workflows allowing them to work remotely,” the release later stated.

“We’re fully committed to working with community partners to reach the goals set in the climate compact. We know from experience our communities can step up to these major challenges when we work together,” said Moore.