‘I appreciate you’: Former Utes star Terrell Burgess buys mom a car

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Former University of Utah star football player Terrell Burgess just helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last month.

This past weekend, he wanted to say thank you to the most important person in his life — his mom.

Burgess surprised his mother Ingrid by buying her a new Chevy SUV, and caught the moment on video.

Burgess played for the Utes from 2016-2019 and was a third round pick by the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ingrid broke down in tears.

“Are you serious?! Oh my goodness!” she said.

“That’s yours,” Burgess said. “Appreciate you, thank you, love you!”

Burgess joked the gift covers future holidays for the next several years.

“Happy Birthday! Merry Christmas! Happy Mothers Day for the next 8 years!” Burgess said.

Burgess had 17 tackle for the Rams in the 2021 regular season and playoffs.

In four seasons at Utah, Burgess logged 72 tackles, one interception and had two forced fumbles.