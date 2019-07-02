Newsfore Opt-In Form

Violate firework restrictions, pay a hefty fine

by: Hailey Hendricks

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Fire officials are enforcing firework restrictions as Independence Day approaches.

In permitted areas, Utahns will be able to light fireworks on July 2, 3, and 5, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. and on July 4, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There are fireworks restrictions in place to prevent wildfires. If you’re caught violating these restrictions or lighting fireworks outside of permitted times, you can be fined up to $1,000.

Check with your city to make sure you’re setting of fireworks in permitted areas.

The Utah Department of Safety also has a list of firework restricted areas here.

