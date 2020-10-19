SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – September is National Hispanic Heritage Month. This year’s celebration included a wonderful collection of stories produced from our colleagues around the country, including this tasty authentic Mexican recipe produced here in Salt Lake City with ABC4’s Deena Manzanares and her friend Angie Ehrenzweig.

Angie shared her delicious recipe for Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas.

INGREDIENTS:

• SALSA VERDE:

16 tomatillos, husked, rinsed

¼ white onion

4 cloves garlic, peeled

1 jalapeño pepper, stem removed

1 big bunch cilantro

1 tsp. Kosher salt

vegetable or olive oil

• CHICKEN

Use rotisserie shredded chicken, or boil breast chicken to your taste and shredded as well.

• Toppings

1 white onion slice

3 cups Shredded Monterrey Jack cheese or Cotija cheese or fresco cheese (you can get all these in Walmart).

12 corn tortillas

¼ cup cilantro, rough chop

Directions.

In a medium pot: combine tomatillos and jalapeño peppers, and cover with water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until tomatillos soften. Let them cool. Transfer boiled vegetables to a blender. Add cilantro, salt, pepper and blend 30 seconds to 1 minute or until sauce is smooth.

Preheat 1 teaspoon oil in a small saucepan for 1 minute over medium heat, add salsa verde. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and boil for 2 to 3 minutes to allow flavors to fully combine. Set aside until needed.

Fry the tortillas one at a time, for best results let the tortillas get a little bit crispy.

How to assemble the enchiladas: Dip a tortilla in the remaining salsa verde so both sides are coated. Place the tortilla on a flat surface and add shredded chicken to your taste to the center. Roll tightly. Place the filled tortilla, seam-side down, in the baking dish. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.

Pour on top the remaining salsa and broil for 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted and golden.

Serve Chicken Enchiladas with sour cream, sliced onions, and cilantro. Share and enjoy!