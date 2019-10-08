Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by learning a few moves

Hispanic Heritage Month

by: Jon Dowding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dancing is a huge part of Latin culture, distinguished by flowing dresses and suave moves on a dance floor.

Jaelynn Boschulte, owner of Savannah Ballroom, explains why people love to come in and learn these dances. “You can go downtown, you can travel almost anywhere in the world and find a salsa club,” says Boschulte. “You can go dance merengue, bachata, salsa – that’s the most popular.”

Boschulte explains that the merengue is from the Dominic Republic, and has a steady beat. All you need to do is march in place, like you’re on a stair machine, but add a lot of hip movement. Then with the bachata, think of hips with a lot of upper body movement allowing the hips to move.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by trying news moves. Boschulte says you may walk-in for your first lesson, but you’ll dance out.

