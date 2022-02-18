WATCH: MLK Jr. Human Rights Commission members speak out on MLK license plate and Black History Month

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Eddie Thompson and Angel Clayton took the time to sit down with ABC4 on Feb. 17 to discuss what Black History Month means to them as African Americans living in Utah.

Both Thompson and Clayton are community leaders and active members of the Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Commission.

In their discussions, Clayton focused on the functionality and mission of Utah’s Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Commission, while Thompson covered the honorary license plate of MLK which was released last year through the organization.