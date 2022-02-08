Utah Jazz premieres first-ever short film exploring the warmth of Sunday dinners

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Jazz are dipping their toes into the film industry with their first-ever produced short film, “Sunday Dinner.”

The NBA franchise will premiere the new short at the FICE Gallery in downtown Salt Lake City on Feb. 12.

The film is part of the team’s Black Experience Month celebration. The showing will be open to the public.

Directed by Donavan Edwards and brought to life by the team’s designers and videographers, the film explores the warmth and importance of Sunday dinners as an occasion of bonding and camaraderie.

The short explores the nuances of familial empathy and understanding.

A capsule collection designed by the Jazz is available to purchase during the event. The collection will later be sold during the Feb. 14 game at Vivint Arena with proceeds benefiting local nonprofits throughout Black communities.

To check out all Black Experience Month content, click here.