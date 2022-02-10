Utah Black Chamber releases book about being black in Utah

Utah (ABC 4) – The Utah Black Chamber announced its first publication, “Black Utah: Stories From a Thriving Community,” was released at the beginning of Black History Month on February 1. “Black Utah” highlights Black Stories in Utah with interviews from dozens of individuals from different backgrounds and experiences sharing why Utah has a community for them and how they are thriving. This book aims to build connection, retention, and growth for Utah’s Black community by sharing stories that can inspire current and prospective Black leaders.

“This is part of our mission of changing Utah’s diversity landscape. We want to change the narrative and the perspective of Utah’s diversity to show that Utah is a welcoming environment for Black Americans to reside and thrive,” says Utah Black Chamber founder, James Jackson, III.

The book will be available for sale primarily through Amazon in color, black & white, and digital and will also be available for sale in local outlets a few weeks after release. Press and inquiring individuals are able to reach out to the contributors and editors of the book throughout the month of February for events, speaking engagements, and interviews and to attend our upcoming events.

More information will be coming to the Utah Black Chamber website(www.utahblackchamber.com) on release date and updates will be shared on the Utah Black Chamber’s social media channels. For more information, interest in hosting an event, or becoming a retail outlet for the book, please contact the Utah Black Chamber’s marketing team at marketing@utahblackchamber.com.