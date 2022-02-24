(ABC4) – Fashion designer Tim Horton has had a vision for a while, and thanks to the digital age, now has the tools to bring it to life.

Not long after an injury ended his days as a college football player, he found himself looking for his next move and possible career at 19. Growing up in Chicago, he had always had a passion for streetwear and took an unpaid internship of sorts, helping out with a local designer, doing whatever the brand would allow him to do.

With dreams of launching his own brand one day – he already had the name picked out, KODA’FE, an acronym for Keeping Our Dreams Alive For Eternity – he was hoping to be taken under the wings of the designer and given advice on how to build something for himself.

It didn’t happen.

“Chicago can be a very selfish place, that’s the best way I can put it,” Horton explains. “Nobody wants to see their own people make it. So, trying to find a way to make it in that time was very difficult.”

That was 2009. Since then, Horton has had a tenure in the military and relocated his family to Utah. He’s also been able to launch KODA’FE Luxury Streetwear, thanks in large part to advances in technology and tools made available on the internet.

Working out of his home, as the brand’s sole employee, Horton can design and sell his creations all over the world using social media and his Shopify-run web store as the platforms to do so.

It’s hard work and he finds himself wearing multiple hats to live out his dream.

“I’m the marketing executive, I’m the fulfillment center, I’m everything right now,” he laughs.

Horton’s story isn’t unique. As more and more tools such as social media, webstore platforms, and the Internet as a whole become more and more advanced, many have been able to take the reins of their creative career for themselves.

Nowadays, if you have an idea and a vision, you can build it and sell it from your home in a matter of hours.

ABC4’s Shaadie Nunnally, who hosts a segment on Good Things Utah called “A Shot with Shaadie,” says that in today’s day and age, getting a business such as a clothing brand started is easier than ever.

“The advances of technology, they’re so user friendly, and they allow creatives to create without having to put up money for huge equipment or having to have an actual storefront,” he explains. “It makes that old school statement of ‘being out the trunk,’ a little more legit.”

For Horton, his home is his workshop and headquarters of his brand. After he sketches out his ideas, he orders his materials from a manufacturer overseas and assembles his collections by himself, usually by hand. He’s taught himself how to cut and sew, as well as set up an online store. Due to the tedious nature of putting his clothes together himself, Horton aims for quality over quantity when he releases his collections.

The ability to promote KODA’FE on social media and ship to anywhere he can find a customer online has been a huge, Horton says. Even just 13 years ago, back in ’09, it wouldn’t have been possible to do what he’s doing now.

“There was no technology then, YouTube wasn’t even around like it is now. Instagram wasn’t a thing and Facebook had just started but you couldn’t really rely on Facebook or MySpace then,” he recalls. “So it was hard trying to find a way to start everything in that time.”

Even though the digital world has put his sketches into reality, Horton still does some things ‘out of the trunk’ as Nunnally would say. He’s been working to build in-person relationships with like-minded designers in Utah, including Jon Stan, who makes hats and jackets for superstar rappers from his home, and Zaire Wade, the son of Dwyane Wade who also plays for the Salt Lake City Stars.

Wanting to connect with Wade, Horton took a couple of his jackets to a Stars game to gift to the young ballplayer and his NBA champion father. Now, Horton attends every Stars game to cheer on his friend from courtside seats. The two are also working on a clothing collection together.

Horton is all-in on his brand, considering it his full-time career. He has big plans to elevate KODA’FE even further by continuing to push his products online and out of the trunk.

The timing is finally right, he says.

“To see technology become what it is, I’m thankful that I’m able to do everything by myself. I feel like it’s God’s plan for me to do everything by myself,” Horton states. “It’s a big job, and I’m thankful for technology. Technology is a lifesaver.”