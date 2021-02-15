Google feature aims to make finding Black-owned businesses easier

The Google logo is seen Jan. 8, 2020, at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – In the last 12 months, Google reports search interest for “black-owned businesses” has skyrocketed 600%. New Google features could help answer those search inquiries.

That data is based on Google trends data comparing January-December 2019 to January-December 2020.

“Across the country, people have been looking for ‘black-owned restaurants,’ ‘black-owned bookstores,’ ‘black-owned beauty supply’ and more, which speaks to the diversity within the Black business community,” Google says in a release. “We want to make it easier for people to support and spend dollars with the Black businesses they love.”

Business owners now have the chance to add the ‘Black-owned attribute’ via the Google Merchant Help Center. This feature will then become vissible to shoppers.

“This update builds on the Black-owned business attributes we launched across Google Search and Maps last summer and is another way people can shop with Black businesses across Google’s products and platforms,” the company says.

When in Google maps, a feature appears to identify Black-owned businesses, like the example seen below for the Salt Lake City and St. George areas.

Photo courtesy Google Maps

Photo courtesy Google Maps

February is Black History Month.