Daybreak community places signs in honor of Black History Month

DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of Black History Month, the LiveDAYBREAK Daybreak for Diversity & Inclusion Club has placed signs around Oquirrh Lake.

Community officials say they hope that the display will raise awareness on the influence black men and women outside of the “cookie-cutter history most of us already know”.

The signs will be on display until Sunday, Feb. 28, according to community officials.

In a news release officials say over 30 community members came together at the Eastlake Park in Daybreak to celebrate Black History Month.

Member of the community spent an hour placing over 30 signs around Oquirrh Lake. Community officials say the signs tell the “stories of lesser-known” men and women like Barbara Jordan and Gordon Parks.

