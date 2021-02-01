Celebrating Black History: What you need to know

(ABC4) – Every year, February kicks off the celebration for Black History. It is a month dedicated to remembering the achievements of African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history.

As we begin to celebrate the month, it is important to learn more about the history surrounding it all.

According to historians, Black History month first gained momentum in 1915 by Dr. Carter G. Woodson, right after the 13th amendment abolished slavery in the United States.

That September, the Harvard-trained historian and the prominent minister Jesse E. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), an organization dedicated to researching and promoting achievements by Black Americans and other peoples of African descent.

Historians say, the group first sponsored a national Black History week in 1926, choosing the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. The event then inspired schools and communities nationwide to organize local celebrations, establish history clubs, and host performances and lectures.

“When Carter G. Woodson established Black History week in 1926, he realized the importance of providing a theme to focus the attention of the public,” informs ASALH. “The intention has never been to dictate or limit the exploration of the Black experience but to bring to the public’s attention important developments that merit emphasis.”

File- This July 22, 2019, file photo shows former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams addressing the 110th NAACP National Convention, in Detroit. Abrams is pushing national Democrats to treat Georgia as a 2020 battleground and to follow her 2018 strategy nationwide by expanding the Democratic electorate. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)







FILE – In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)





FILE – In this Oct. 19, 1960 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. under arrest by Atlanta Police Captain R.E. Little, left rear, passes through a picket line outside Rich’s Department Store, in atlanta. On King’s right are Atlanta Student Movement leader Lonnie King and Spelman College student Marilyn Pryce. Holding the sign is Spelman student activist Ida Rose McCree. Following the publication of “An Appeal for Human Rights” on March 9, 1960, students at Atlanta’s historically black colleges waged a nonviolent campaign of boycotts and sit-ins protesting segregation at restaurants, theaters, parks and government buildings. (AP Photo, File)



FILE – In this Aug. 14, 2013, file photo, civil rights leader the Rev. Joseph E. Lowery speaks at an event in Atlanta announcing state lawmakers from around the county have formed an alliance they say will combat restrictive voting laws, Lowery, a veteran civil rights leader who helped the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. found the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and fought against racial discrimination, died Friday, March 27, 2020, a family statement said. He was 98. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)



TOPSHOT – Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a drive-in rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden in Miami, Florida on November 2, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)



FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, Michelle Obama participates in the International Day of the Girl on NBC’s “Today” show in New York. The former first lady announced that Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Shonda Rhimes, Megan Rapinoe, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington have signed on as co-chairs of the national organization When We All Vote. The announcement Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 marks a year until the date of the 2020 elections, which includes the presidential race. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)







WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 15: U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) (R) is presented with the 2010 Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama during an East Room event at the White House February 15, 2011 in Washington, DC. Obama presented the medal, the highest honor awarded to civilians, to twelve pioneers in sports, labor, politics and arts. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)



Kobe and Gianna Bryant. (Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

FILE – Oprah Winfrey arrives for the presentation of Stella McCartney’s ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 fashion collection in Paris on March 4, 2019. Winfrey is setting aside her usual book club recommendations and instead citing seven personal favorites ranging from James Baldwin’s landmark essays in “The Fire Next Time” to Mary Oliver’s poetry collection “Devotions.” She is calling her choices “The Books That See Me Through,” works she values for “their ability to comfort, inspire, and enlighten” her. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)



FILE – Michael B. Jordan arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards on Nov. 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan has been crowned as 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Known for his critically-acclaimed performances in “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed” and “Black Panther,” he was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)



The theme for 2021 is Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.

Historians say since 1976, every American president has designated February as Black History Month and endorsed a specific theme.

The Black History Month 2021 theme, explores the African diaspora, and the spread of Black families across the United States.

“The black family has been a topic of study in many disciplines—history, literature, the visual arts and film studies, sociology, anthropology, and social policy,” ASALH shares. “Its representation, identity, and diversity have been reverenced, stereotyped, and vilified from the days of slavery to our own time. The family offers a rich tapestry of images for exploring the African American past and present.”

FILE – In this July 20, 2020, file photo, Audrey Reed, 8, holds up a sing through the sunroof of a car during a rally in Los Angeles. Ahead of Labor Day, major U.S. labor unions say they are considering work stoppages in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE – In this July 31, 2020 file photo, Black Lives Matter protesters gather at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Ore. At least two federal buildings in Portland have been closed and the FBI is investigating after a threat of violence was reported, the officials said Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Investigators are trying to determine whether the threat is credible, the FBI said in a statement. The Mark O. Hatfield Federal courthouse, which was the site of weeks of violent protests last month, was closed, as was the Portland office of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

A graffiti by artist ‘EME Freethinker’ that expresses support of U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, and others are pictured in the public park ‘Mauerpark’ in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Christy DeGallerie poses for a portrait Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Dallas. DeGallerie noticed a startling trend in her online group for coronavirus survivors: White patients got medications she’d never heard of, were offered X-rays and said their doctors listened to their concerns. Addressing experiences like DeGallerie’s has become a priority for a growing number of local governments, many responding to a pandemic that’s amplified racial disparities and the call for racial justice after the police killing of George Floyd and other Black Americans. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FILE – In this May 30, 2020, file photo, a demonstrator raises their fist as others gather to protest the death of George Floyd near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. Black activists are coming out strongly against a growing narrative among conservatives that equates last week’s deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol to last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests over racial injustice. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Black Lives Matter demonstrators rally in front of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on June 7, 2020 in Santee, California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

A group of demonstrators addresses the crowd during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Portland, Ore. On the streets of Portland, a strange armed conflict unfolds night after night. It is raw, frightening and painful on both sides of an iron fence separating the protesters on the outside and federal agents guarding a courthouse inside. This weekend, journalists for The Associated Press spent the weekend both outside, with the protesters, and inside the courthouse, with the federal agents, documenting the fight that has become an unlikely centerpiece of the protest movement gripping America. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

FILE – In this June 24, 2020, file photo, Antonio Mingo, right, holds his fists in the air as demonstrators protest in front of a police line on a section of 16th Street that’s been renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington. Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold the 2020 Black National Convention on Aug. 28, 2020, via livestream to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death. Organizers of the gathering shared their plans with The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 1, ahead of an official announcement. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. Three months after plainclothes detectives serving a warrant busted into Tylor’s apartment on March 13, 2020, and shot the 26-year-old Black woman to death, only one of the three officers who opened fire has lost his job. Calls for action against the officers have gotten louder during a national reckoning over racism and police brutality following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. (Photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP)

According to officials, city leaders across the nation began to recognize the dedication, and by the 1960s, thanks in part to the civil rights movement and a growing awareness of Black identity, Black History Month emerged on many college campuses and then later into the society we know as today.

“Happy #BlackHistoryMonth! This February, let’s remember that Black History is American History. This month is a time to celebrate all that Black Americans have given our nation while also recognizing how much work there is to be done to end systemic racism,” shares Martin Luther King III.