Black History Month recognizes the trials, triumphs and contributions of African Americans in U.S. history

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – February 1st marks the beginning of Black History Month, where all month long, we recognize the triumphs, contributions, and legacy of Black Americans in U.S. History. According to the NAACP, to honor Black history means to create opportunities for it to continue to be made and that requires more than just the 28 days in February.

Black History Month is an annual observance originating in the United States, where it is also known as African-American History Month. It has received official recognition from governments in the United States and Canada, and more recently has been observed in Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month.

Jeanetta Williams, President of the NAACP Salt Lake Branch and the Tri-State Area (Utah, Idaho & Nevada) shared her perspective about the significance and meaning behind Black History Month and how it is an opportunity for everyone to learn more about inclusivity, equality for all and diversity.

You can learn more about Black History Month and the NAACP, National and Salt Lake Branch by visiting NAACP.org and NAACP-SaltLakeBranch.org.