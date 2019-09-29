Officials on hiker attacked by bison ‘We don’t feel that this young lady did anything incorrect’

What are the chances that two people who know each other are attacked by a bison in the same place at different times?

It’s what Utah State Park officials say happened Friday on the Lakeside Trail on Antelope Island State Park.

“We don’t feel that this young lady did anything incorrect,” said Lt. Eric Stucki of Utah State Parks.

On Friday, a 22-year-old woman was gored by a bison. She was air-lifted to McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden.

“The injuries were to her lower leg,” said Stucki. “It did break one of her lower extremities.”

Park officials say the woman was attacked while she was on the trail with a 30-year-old man who was trampled by a bison back in June.

“It’s quite a unique incident that that occurred as well,” said Lt. Stucki.

In the wake of that incident ABC4 spoke with Bison Rancher, Richard Jorgenson. He had this advice when interacting with the animals.

“First thing, they are a wild animal,” he said. “Keep that in mind. They may appear tame, but at any time I can’t even predict after 20 years when they’re going to go a little berserk.”

Officials anticipate the woman injured will be okay. They want this incident to serve as a reminder for park visitors that Antelope Island is a popular recreational destination, but it’s also home to several wildlife species.