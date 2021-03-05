HealthUtah – Erectile Dysfunction

Let me tell you another reason you want to find and address all the underlying causes. Many of these underlying conditions are significant health risks. For example, one cause is damage to the inner lining of your blood vessels. In this case you are also at risk of high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke.

Erectile dysfunction is often the canary in the coal mine alerting you of a hidden health problem.

At HealthUtah we identify and address these underlying causes and conditions.