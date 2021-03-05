HealthUtah – Erectile Dysfunction

Why a One-Size-Fits-All Approach to Erectile Dysfunction is Inadequate
Erectile dysfunction is a very serious and very frustrating condition. If you’re struggling with it, you almost certainly have a lot of questions. You might be wondering when you should start worrying about it. Do you need to wait until you have no function at all before you address it?
Maybe you’re in your 30’s and you’re questioning whether it’s even possible to have erectile dysfunction. Or perhaps you’re in your 70’s and worrying that there’s no hope for a return to high performance.
And I hope you’re wondering what the causes of erectile dysfunction are and how you know what treatment is best for you. This series of short videos and articles is dedicated to answering these and many other questions.
An erection is a complex process involving; emotions, hormones, brain chemistry, biochemical reactions, nerve input and the health of your blood vessels. To approach erectile dysfunction with a one-size-fits-all approach is inadequate and usually a complete waste of your money.
The causes can be anything from high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, medications, low testosterone, poor diet, stress, depression and anxiety. To determine the best course of treatment, all of the causes need to be identified and addressed to get the best possible results.
At HealthUtah we identify the underlying causes through a combination of tests and evaluations. Once we understand the causes, we address them with a variety of therapies and recommendations.
If you’re ready now to solve your problem, click on the button below, pay the $59 for extensive testing, evaluation and consultation.
What is the Ultimate Cause of Erectile Dysfunction?
An erection is a complex process involving many systems. Compromise or damage to any of the systems can cause erectile dysfunction by ultimately decreasing the release of an extremely important chemical called nitric oxide.
The penis stays flaccid most of the time due to the intrinsic tone of smooth muscles that restrict blood flow to the area. In order to achieve and maintain an erection those smooth muscles need to be relaxed. That’s the role of nitric oxide.
To clarify, every underlying cause ultimately results in a decrease in nitric oxide. The problem is that because this decrease in nitric oxide has many different causes, each underlying cause needs to be discovered and addressed separately.
You’re looking for a solution to a serious problem. You should want to get to the bottom of it – not just a one-size-fits all approach.
Let me tell you another reason you want to find and address all the underlying causes. Many of these underlying conditions are significant health risks. For example, one cause is damage to the inner lining of your blood vessels. In this case you are also at risk of high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke.
Erectile dysfunction is often the canary in the coal mine alerting you of a hidden health problem.
At HealthUtah we identify and address these underlying causes and conditions.
If you’re ready to find out what the hidden causes of your ED are, click the button below, pay the $59 for the testing, evaluation and consultation.