“Our lemonade”: Utah couples tie the knot weeks early because of Coronavirus chaos

DRAPER (ABC4 News) – The Covid-19 pandemic is affecting every aspect of our lives including weddings. On Wednesday ABC4 News met two couples who scrambled to change plans so they could tie the knot.

Noah Mortensen and Malia Ball were supposed get married April 10th at the Bountiful Temple but the coronavirus had other plans.

“Sunday night I got a phone call from my sister saying that the Bountiful Temple was closed,” Malia told ABC4’s Rick Aaron. “So Tuesday morning as soon as all the temples opened we just called as many as we could and we said ‘What is the absolute soonest date we could get married’ and they said today.”



So it turned out to be March 25th at the Draper Temple…and instead of 75 attendees, they had just four: their parents. Their grandparents had to watch from across the street.

“I’ve cried twice,” Malia said. “But honestly that’s more that I couldn’t have family here and that really is kind of hard to be away from your family especially with grandparents who are a little bit older or friends with health issues but you know what? I have the most important one and our parents were able to be here too.”



“This is our lemonade,” Malia’s father Aaron Ball said. “You know life gives you lemons and you make lemonade and I couldn’t imagine a better way to make lemonade.”



A few blocks away, friends and relatives formed a drive thru receiving line for newlyweds Tim & Chloe Hansen.

They were supposed to say “I do” on May 9th but found out Tuesday that Wednesday would be their wedding day.

“This is like Plan Z,” Chloe said. “Trying to make accommodations and finally we were like ‘You know what let’s take control of today because we know that today we can do this’ so we did it today.”



“Let’s do it!” Tim added.

At least they’ll have a great story to tell their kids and grandkids.

“We’re going to say ‘Well, when I was your age we were in quarantine and we had a drive thru reception’,” Chloe said. “We didn’t know about this. They surprised us. We had no idea”.



Before leaving, Rick offered “Congratulations” from everybody at ABC4 News.



“Thanks for coming,” the Hansens responded. “Take care. Appreciate it.”