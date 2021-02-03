Importance of COVID-19 vaccine in minority communities

University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The clinic, staffed by Pitt faculty and students from Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, and Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will vaccinate some 800 personnel, over two days, who are work in healthcare roles, including students from Chatham College, Community College of Allegheny County, Duquesne University, LaRoche University, Pittsburgh Technical College and Pitt who work with patients. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) — Many people in racial and ethnic minority groups are at increased risk for complications from COVID-19.

It’s important for those at high risk to get vaccinated, but some minority communities may be hesitant.

Cleveland Clinic’s Tosin Goje, MD, said hesitancy is often rooted in a history of medical mistrust and racial discrimination.

“We have a lot that creates mistrust but we also have a lot to lose by not protecting ourselves against coronavirus because there has been a lot of morbidity and mortality in the Hispanic and African American community from it,” she said. “So, we need to ask questions and when our questions have been answered we need to embrace this vaccine.”

Some minority communities have higher rates of diabetes, obesity, heart disease, asthma, and other conditions.

Many of these diseases are risk factors for severe COVID-19 infections because people with chronic conditions have compromised immune systems and are more susceptible to infections.

Dr. Goje said getting the COVID-19 vaccine may mitigate these risk factors and help prevent severe coronavirus disease.

She adds, when someone is vaccinated, they’re protecting themselves, the community and bringing us one step closer to ending the pandemic.

“One of the things I can tell you as a woman of color is, our communities, our faith-based missions, our churches are important to us,” said Dr. Goje. “Getting this vaccine, slowing down the pandemic, shutting down the pandemic, will help us go back to our normal lives.”

Dr. Goje said vaccine hesitancy in minority communities should not be confused with being against vaccinations altogether.

She encourages medical providers to ask ‘why’ when someone declines a vaccine, answer their questions and provide education about the vaccine.