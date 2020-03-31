Here’s a list of gyms offering online workouts during the COVID-19 pandemic

Side view of young woman in sportswear doing squat and holding dumbbells while standing in front of window at gym

Salt Lake City (ABC4 News) – As part of state and national mandates for social distancing to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus many industries have suffered.

Gyms and workout facilities for the most part were forced to close their doors to members. Luckily the pandemic comes at the start of spring so on a nice day those members can go for a walk or run outdoors.

However, outdoor activity isn’t always the best-case scenario as many trailheads are busier than usually which goes against social distancing guidelines.

Gym owners recognize some of their members still crave a daily sweat session so many are offering “virtual workouts” a majority of which are free.

Here are few Gyms offering online workouts:

Vasa Fitness is offering its V Fit program for members. Their team of professionals have crafted a variety of 15-45 minute circuits to help keep members reach their goals during quarantine.

Planet Fitness is offering Home Work-Ins. A live-streamed workout on their Facebook social media platform. The work-ins happen throughout the day at different times, but for anyone that misses the live stream can still get the workout later in the day in their videos sections

Orangetheory Fitness is hosting at home online workouts. These are available daily on their Facebook page. The workouts are also available on the gym’s youtube page.

F45 Training is offering At-home workouts for their members. These studios are independently owned, so the workouts can be accessed through their app. Although some owners are streaming daily workouts on their respective social media pages.

24 Hour Fitness is offering workouts via its “24GO’’ app. The platform has over 1500 workouts and has the ability to build custom workouts based on the at-home equipment they have.

