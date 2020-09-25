Zuppa Toscana Soup with Kendra Nani

We love when our girl Kendra is in the kitchen. Today she showed us the yummiest zuppa toscana soup. Oh boy. Soup weather is here, and this one is perfect to kick of fall! Keep up with Kendra at @kendranani

Zuppa toscana soup

Olive Garden copycat

Aka: perfect fall recipe



5-7 slices of bacon

1/2 lb hot Italian sausage

5 med potatoes

2 cups kale

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1qt water

2 cans chicken broth

1/2 onion chopped

4 medium garlic cloves

2 tsp red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper

Grated Parmesan cheese



Brown sausage. In same pan cook onions and garlic for 1-2 min. Add in cooked and crumbled bacon. Pour in broth and water. Add red pepper flakes. Wash and slice potatoes into thin rounds and add to pot. Bring to boil and then simmer on low for 30 min! Stir in kale and heavy cream let sit for 10 min! Enjoy!

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.





