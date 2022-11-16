SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams, owner of Kulia Wear, shared an easy gluten free that will be a big hit for everyone. Williams calls it “bagel bites on zucchini.” These can make a fun appetizer as well.

Ingredients:

2 Large Zucchini

4 oz Shredded Cheese (or cheese alternative)

Italian Seasoning

Vera Gusto Sauce

Mini Pepperonis/Salami (optional, any topping you like)

Preheat the oven to 450. Slice your zucchinis into 1/4 inch pieces. Preheat oven to 425. Place slices on baking sheet and add spoon full of red sauce onto zucchini. Top with cheese, pepperonis or diced salami and sprinkle with seasoning. Bake for 10 – 12 minutes and then broil for 30 seconds.

Remove from heat and let cool and enjoy!

