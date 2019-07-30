Is your garden overflowing with zucchini? Then this is the perfect recipe for you! Charlotte Hancey joined us in the kitchen to share her Zucchini Noodle Shrimp Stir Fry recipe. It’s simple, healthy and perfect for this time of year.

If you have never made zucchini noodles, don’t worry! Charlotte also brought her spiralizer to demonstrate how to make the noodles.

Zucchini Noodle Shrimp Stir Fry

Ingredients:

½ cup chicken broth

1/3 cup hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

3 teaspoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 pound shrimp, shelled and deveined

½ teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon sesame oil

½ red bell pepper, thinly sliced

¾ cup shredded carrots

1 bunch green onions, sliced and divided

8 oz bag sugar snap peas

2 large cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced

2 medium-sized zucchini, spiralized

Directions:

In a small bowl, whisk broth, hoisin, soy, and cornstarch until combined. Set aside. In a large skillet or wok over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon olive oil. Once heated, add shrimp. Season shrimp with salt and pepper while in the pan. Cook for about 1 minute per side, until pink on both sides. Transfer to a plate. Add remaining olive oil and sesame oil to pan then add bell pepper and carrots. Cook for 3 minutes or until slightly tender. Add green onions (set a few aside first for garnish), peas, garlic, and ginger. Cook for 1-2 minutes. Add sauce and increase heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring frequently for 2-3 minutes to allow the sauce to thicken a little. Add zucchini noodles and stir to combine with the sauce and vegetables. Cook for 3 minutes or until noodles begin to soften. Add shrimp back to pan and stir. Transfer to a serving plate to stop the cooking process and serve immediately. Garnish with green onions.

Note: Mushrooms would be a great addition. Cubed chicken breast can replace the shrimp if desired.

For more recipes follow Charlotte Hancey on Instagram @charlotte.shares.