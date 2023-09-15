SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Put your garden zucchini to good use in a delicious lasagna recipe. Kiana Williams joined us on the show to share the best way to make it.

Zucchini Lasagna 

Ingredients : 

  •  4-5 medium-large zucchinis, sliced thin (1/8-inch cuts)
  •  1/2 cup parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 – 1 cup feta cheese 
  •  3 cups mozzarella, shredded
  •  3 cups tomato sauce 
  •  3 Tablespoons fresh basil 

RICOTTA FILLING

  •  3 garlic cloves, minced
  •  1 1/2 cups ricotta cheese(drained of liquids)
  •  1/4 cups parmesan cheese
  •  1 egg 
  •  pinch of salt / pepper 
  •  1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped (for dried basil use 2 Tablespoons)

Directions : 

  1. 1. Preheat oven to 375F.  2. Ricotta filling: in a medium-sized bowl, mix all of ricotta filling ingredients together.
  2. 3. Layer ingredients: In a 13×9 baking dish, layer lasagna: spread a thin layer of sauce on the bottom of the dish, add layer of cooked zucchini noodles, thin layer of ricotta filling, and mozzarella cheese & little parmesan, and generous sprinkle of freshly basil. Repeat each step until finished. On top layer with sauce, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan cheese. 
  3. 4. Bake: Leave dish uncovered & bake for 40-45 minutes, then broil on HIGH for 1 to 2 minutes until cheese is browned. Sprinkle with chopped fresh basil. Slice and enjoy! 