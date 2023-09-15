SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Put your garden zucchini to good use in a delicious lasagna recipe. Kiana Williams joined us on the show to share the best way to make it.
Zucchini Lasagna
Ingredients :
- 4-5 medium-large zucchinis, sliced thin (1/8-inch cuts)
- 1/2 cup parmesan cheese
- 1/2 – 1 cup feta cheese
- 3 cups mozzarella, shredded
- 3 cups tomato sauce
- 3 Tablespoons fresh basil
RICOTTA FILLING
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 1/2 cups ricotta cheese(drained of liquids)
- 1/4 cups parmesan cheese
- 1 egg
- pinch of salt / pepper
- 1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped (for dried basil use 2 Tablespoons)
Directions :
- 1. Preheat oven to 375F. 2. Ricotta filling: in a medium-sized bowl, mix all of ricotta filling ingredients together.
- 3. Layer ingredients: In a 13×9 baking dish, layer lasagna: spread a thin layer of sauce on the bottom of the dish, add layer of cooked zucchini noodles, thin layer of ricotta filling, and mozzarella cheese & little parmesan, and generous sprinkle of freshly basil. Repeat each step until finished. On top layer with sauce, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan cheese.
- 4. Bake: Leave dish uncovered & bake for 40-45 minutes, then broil on HIGH for 1 to 2 minutes until cheese is browned. Sprinkle with chopped fresh basil. Slice and enjoy!