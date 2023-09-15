SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Put your garden zucchini to good use in a delicious lasagna recipe. Kiana Williams joined us on the show to share the best way to make it.

Zucchini Lasagna

Ingredients :

4-5 medium-large zucchinis, sliced thin (1/8-inch cuts)

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

1/2 – 1 cup feta cheese

3 cups mozzarella, shredded

3 cups tomato sauce

3 Tablespoons fresh basil

RICOTTA FILLING

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 cups ricotta cheese(drained of liquids)

1/4 cups parmesan cheese

1 egg

pinch of salt / pepper

1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped (for dried basil use 2 Tablespoons)

Directions :