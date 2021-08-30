With the end of summer just around the corner, we are all looking for delicious ways to use those vegetables from our gardens. Chef Jenn Martello introduced us to Zucchini and Summer Squash Galette. It is a great way to use the zucchini out of that garden. Made with ricotta and mozzarella, it can be enjoyed hot or cold.

Zucchini and Summer Squash Galette

Serves 5

Ingredients

Crust

-1 ½ Cups All purpose flour

-1 tsp Kosher Salt

-1/2 cup Unsalted butter, cold Cubed in small pieces

-6 tbsp Ice water

Filling

-1/4 cup Ricotta

-1/2 tbsp Pesto

-1/2 cup Shredded Mozzarella

-1/4 tsp Salt

-Black pepper to taste

-1/2 each Yellow summer squash thinly sliced, lengthwise

-1/2 each Zucchini thinly sliced, lengthwise

-1 tsp Olive oil

-10 each Basil leaves

-1 each Egg whisked with 1 tbsp water

-Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Sift flour and salt together, work in cold butter with a fork or pastry cutter until crumbly. Add ice water in and stir until dough comes together, form into a disk and wrap with plastic wrap, chill for at least 30 minutes.

2. Preheat the oven to 400.

3. Combine ricotta, pesto, mozzarella, salt and black pepper, set aside.

4. Dust workspace with flour and roll out dough into a 12” circle.

5. Spread ricotta mixture on rolled out dough leaving a 2” border. Arrange zucchini and squash overlapping each and alternating between the 2. Fold edges over toward the center. Brush the squash and zucchini with olive oil and brush the crust with egg wash.

6. Bake for 25-30 minutes until the crust is golden. Allow to cool before serving. Place basil leaves on top for garnish.

7. Enjoy!

For more recipes and ideas from Martello, follow her on IG or her website.