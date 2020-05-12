Zoom calls have made us obsessed with other peoples’ homes

- On Good Things Utah today – All of those Zoom conference calls have made us Peeping Toms! We’ll tell you why people may be looking at the room around you more than listening to what you are saying. And while others look at your shelves, you might be looking at your face. If all of these close up camera angles have you frustrated – Reagan has tips for looking your best. And speaking of looking amazing, one famous designer is completely ageless in her new pictures. We’ll show you Vera Wang’s social media posts. And we’ll show you the latest clothing designs inspired by the Netflix hit Tiger King. All the products are sold out on line.
- And at the end of the show, why Alexa and Siri use female voices more often than male. Brian tells us what our preferences really mean. Hope you join us this morning for GTU.