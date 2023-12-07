SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Turn your snack game into a fiesta with these adorable Mexican-style beef sausage nachos, where zesty flavors and savory goodness dance together in every crunchy bite!

Mexican Style Beef Sausage Nachos 1 recipe Mexican-Style Beef Sausage

1/2 cup salsa

1 can (4 ounces) diced mild green chiles, drained

8 ounces low salt tortilla chips (about 60 chips)

1 cup canned low-sodium black beans, drained, rinsed

1-3/4 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend

2 cups thinly sliced lettuce, such as iceberg or romaine

1 cup diced seeded tomatoes

Garnishes: sliced avocado, fresh chopped cilantro leaves, sliced ripe olives, sour cream, sliced jalapeño peppers, lime wedges

Prepare Mexican-Style Beef Sausage. Add salsa and green chiles to sausage mixture; cook 2 to 3 minutes until heated through. Mexican-Style Beef Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner), 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves, 1-1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika, 1-1/2 teaspoons chili powder, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon chipotle chili powder in large mixing bowl mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Preheat oven broiler on high. Spread chips in single layer on large aluminum foil-lined baking sheet. Spread sausage mixture evenly over chips. Top with beans; sprinkle with cheese. Broil 5 to 8 minutes or until cheese is melted and begins to brown. Remove from oven. Top with lettuce and tomatoes. Garnish with avocado, cilantro, olives, sour cream, jalapeños and lime wedges, if desired.

Cook’s Tip: You may substitute pinto beans for black beans

Recipe courtesy of www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com and www.utahbeef.org

SPONSORED by Utah Beef Council