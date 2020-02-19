Zerorez special tile offer!

Deena was going about her life, completely unaware that her grout needed major cleaning until Zerorez came to the rescue! Jake started with a test spot to show her what was possible, and wouldn’t you know it, the color of the grout changed from black to light tan!

You could get out a toothbrush, harsh chemicals, and try your best to get out the gunk (what busy mom has time for that?), but chances are it won’t do the job as quickly or efficiently as getting it done professionally.

Jake wants his customers to feel great knowing how safe their cleaning process is, when Zerorez works in a home with kids and pets. The team uses safe products, powered water, agitation with their counter rotating brush machine, followed by suction to get all the dirt up and out of there. This leaves not only the grout looking new, but the texture on the tile spotless as well.

It’s the perfect time of year to get your tile cleaned, as snow melts and you inevitably track in end of winter slush. Right now, Zerorez is offering a deal of 100 square feet for only $33 dollars! That’s a 77% off savings for the entire month of February! Give them a call, mention this Good Things Utah spot, and they’ll get you taken care of.

