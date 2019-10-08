Zerorez: Good for your carpets, great for the community

Carpet cleaning can be a sticky business, but with Zerorez there’s nothing left behind. Jake Stone, general manager of Zerorez Salt Lake City, shared the difference between their technology and “the other guys.”

Unlike their competitors, Zerorez does not use soap to clean, but rather what they call Powered Water. Water is run through an electrolysis process, altering the molecule. It is slick to the touch and has all the cleaning properties of soap, but none of the side effects. Soap can be difficult to rinse out and often leaves a sticky residue in carpet. Powered Water eliminates the need for soap and dries just like water. It leaves nothing behind.

Leaving nothing behind seems to be the Zerorez motto, but how about leaving no one behind?

In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness month, Zerorez Salt Lake City will be donating cleanings to members of the community whose lives have been affected by cancer. To nominate someone you know for a $300 gift certificate click here. They have also partnered with the Hale Centre Theatre to provide 4 FREE tickets to those recipients who are selected for the gift certificates!

That’s not it! Jake Stone from Zerorez has a deal exclusively for the Good Things Utah audience. Today is the last chance to get three rooms cleaned for $33 each and get a fourth cleaned for free! Don’t miss out.

This story contains sponsored content.